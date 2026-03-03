Faculty-Run Independent Law Journal Looking for Editors (Law Clerks, SJD Students, Fellows, or Junior Professors)

The Independent Law Journal is a new faculty-led legal journal aimed at helping reform academic legal publishing and promoting ideological diversity and faculty participation in article review. It has already published its first issue, which includes articles from law professors at NYU and Texas, and professors in other fields at Illinois and Cal Poly.

The ILJ is led by a faculty board of distinguished scholars (from the law schools at Penn, Vanderbilt, Columbia, Harvard, Cornell, Virginia, Notre Dame, Yale, Berkeley, and Northwestern), who do the final screening on each published article. Initial article screening and editorial work is conducted by an editorial staff of judicial clerks, SJD candidates, and law students (currently ones from UCLA, Duke, Virginia, Harvard, BU, Cornell, and Washington & Lee).

The ILJ is now recruiting more judicial clerks, SJD candidates, legal fellows, and junior faculty interested in serving on the editorial staff. (It's not currently looking for more law student editors.) Editor positions run for one-year renewable terms. Being an editor at the ILJ provides people interested in legal scholarship and academia an opportunity to engage with the cutting edge of current legal scholarship by reviewing, editing, and providing feedback on scholarly pieces on a wide variety of legal issues. Those interested can find more details on how to apply at the ILJ's website.