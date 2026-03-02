Looking for a Research Assistant for a Year (Good for a College-to-Law-School Gap Year)

I have an opening for a research assistant at the Hoover Institution (Stanford) for a year starting June or thereabouts. This is a temporary position with a starting hourly rate of $23.59 (unfortunately, with no benefits, since it is classified as temporary). I'd be glad to have someone in the Stanford area who will come to the office in person, but I'd be open to someone working remotely as well.

The typical assignments will be reading cases and briefs, proofreading article drafts, finding and reviewing news articles and journal articles on various topics, cite-checking, tracking down court filings, investigating new technological developments (especially having to do with AI), and the like. My current RA graduated from Stanford last year and took the job for a gap year between college and law school. My sense is that she found the work interesting and of potential value for her future work in law school.

The start and end dates would ideally be June 1, 2026 to May 31, 2027 , but there is some flexibility on both ends. (Because of Stanford rules, I can't hire anyone for more than a year for this.) The job is limited to 980 hours until Dec. 16 or so and then 980 hours afterwards, so it's a titch less than full-time, especially if one starts June 1, but not by much.

If you know people who might find this interesting, please encourage them to apply here.