National Constitution Center "We the People" Podcast About the Supreme Court Tariff Decision
I was one of the participants, along with Zach Shemtob (SCOTUSblog) and Julie SIlverbrook (NCC).
Today, I took part in a National Constitution Center podcast on the Supreme Court's recent tariff decision. The other participants were Zach Shemtob (SCOTUSblog) and Julie SIlverbrook (NCC). In addition to considering the big-picture implications of the tariff ruling, we also discussed all seven of the majority, concurring, and dissenting opinions! The audio and a more detailed description of the podcast are available here. The same link also contains links to various articles and court decisions relevant to our discussion. I repost it here:
I have also written several articles and blog posts about these issues, in recent days:
"How the Supreme Court Spared America," The Atlantic, Feb. 21, 2026 (non-paywalled link here).
"The Supreme Court Spurns a Presidential Power Grab," The Dispatch, Feb. 23. 2026 (non-paywalled link here).
"Trump's New Tariffs are Another Dangerous Presidential Power Grab," Boston Globe, Feb. 24, 2026 (non-paywalled link here).
"Thoughts on the Potential Broader Significance of the Supreme Court's Tariff Decision," Feb. 25, 2026.
For a complete compendium of links to all my writings about the tariff litigation, see here.