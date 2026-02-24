Arrest of Commenter at City Council Meeting for Accusing Police of Being "Fascist" and "Pro Domestic Abuse" Violated First Amendment

An excerpt from yesterday's long decision by Chief Judge Stephanie Rose (S.D. Iowa) in Petersen v. City of Newton:

The constitutional violations alleged in this case stem from the enforcement of Newton's Derogatory Comments Rule …, which prohibited speakers from making "derogatory statements or comments about any individual" during the public comment portion of city council meetings….

[In August 2022,] Newton Police Officer Nathan Winters arrested Tayvin Galanakis during a traffic stop—an incident that drew Petersen's attention to the police department. Petersen investigated and discovered that Officer Winters was subject to a civil no-contact order related to domestic abuse allegations. When Petersen submitted public records requests seeking information about how the department had handled the matter, the City denied them….

Petersen attended the October 3, 2022 city council meeting to speak during the public comment period. He began reading prepared remarks characterizing the police department as "violent" and "pro domestic abuse." Mayor Hansen interrupted, declared Petersen in violation of the Rule, and directed Chief Burdess to remove him from the meeting. When Petersen insisted on finishing his remarks, Chief Burdess arrested him for disorderly conduct. This arrest was unprecedented—no one had ever been arrested at a Newton city council meeting before. Yet, at this same meeting, other speakers made critical comments about city officials that Mayor Hansen permitted under the Rule.

For example, Fred Rhodes criticized the city's rental inspector, alleging corruption and claiming the inspector had "free rein" to find code violations and a "blank check" to boost his income by failing property inspections. Mayor Hansen characterized these statements as "totally false" yet concluded they did not violate the Rule because they were merely opinion that did not damage the inspector's reputation.

Similarly, Dana VanGilder suggested the rental inspector had a conflict of interest because failing property inspections could generate income. Mayor Hansen did not enforce the Rule against VanGilder, even though he acknowledged her comment was "wrong" and that she "should have known" it was false.

Barney Bushore also criticized the inspector at the October 3 meeting, calling the inspector's actions "ridiculous" and expressing astonishment at "some of the things they come up with." Mayor Hansen allowed these comments to proceed without interruption because Bushore—whom Hansen described as a "very good friend"—had discussed them with the Mayor beforehand. He explained that Bushore's remarks were permissible because they targeted "the policy and the program, not the individual."

Following the incident with Petersen, Mayor Hansen met with Chief Burdess and the city administrator to develop protocols for handling similar situations. The officials agreed to suspend meetings if future speakers violated the Rule. Additionally, they determined that speakers who refused to follow official directives would be removed from the meeting by law enforcement and potentially face further legal consequences, including criminal charges or no-trespass orders….

On October 24, 2022, Petersen attended another city council meeting. Mayor Hansen opened the proceedings with what he termed a "civics lesson," directing a city attorney to read a prepared statement about the Rule. The attorney explained that public officials were constitutionally permitted to impose reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on expressive conduct and noted that speakers were prohibited from making irrelevant remarks or using profanity during the public comment period. The statement emphasized that violators of the Rule would be subject to removal from the meeting. When the public comment period began, Petersen rose to speak.

During his remarks, Petersen referred to Mayor Hansen and Chief Burdess as "fascists" who "need to be removed from power." Mayor Hansen immediately gaveled him down and warned Petersen not to "address the chief of police in that manner." When Petersen reiterated his criticism, Mayor Hansen suspended the meeting and ordered him to leave the chambers. As Petersen walked toward the exit in apparent compliance, Lieutenant Christopher Wing intercepted him at the door and arrested him for disorderly conduct. When Petersen protested that he was attempting to leave as directed, Wing placed him in handcuffs and served him with a 24-hour no-trespass order. After the arrest, Mayor Hansen addressed the remaining audience members and instructed them to "go do your activism somewhere where somebody cares" rather than at city council meetings. The criminal complaint filed against Petersen explicitly stated he was arrested for "speaking negatively towards the Mayor of Newton and the Police Chief."

Prosecutors with the Jasper County Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against Petersen. During a subsequent meeting with city officials including Mayor Hansen and Chief Burdess, the county prosecutor explained that the Jasper County Board of Supervisors wished to avoid the media attention surrounding Petersen's arrests. The prosecutor instead suggested proceeding with municipal criminal charges, which would shift responsibility for prosecution to city attorneys.

The municipal prosecution arising from the first arrest proceeded to a bench trial on December 15, 2022. The City called only Chief Burdess as a witness. The trial court found Petersen not guilty, rejecting the City's argument that he was charged for his conduct—refusing to leave the meeting—rather than his speech. The court held that the Rule was unconstitutionally vague and overbroad, emphasizing that Petersen had used no profane language and had not acted in an objectively unreasonable manner.

The court further observed that it would be "difficult if not impossible for a concerned citizen to comment regarding City policies or the provision of City services without referencing to some extent an official city position." Only then did the City dismiss the charge arising from the second arrest and amend the Rule….