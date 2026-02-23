UC's National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement $15K Non-Residential Fellowships (Applications Due March 21)

From the webpage:

Applications are due by Monday, March 30th at midnight. If you have questions, please feel free to contact freespeechcenter@uci.edu or register for an info session. [Information Session: February 24, 2026, at 12pm PT | 3pm ET.]

About the Center

The UC National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement explores the intersection of expression, engagement and democratic learning and considers what can be done to restore trust in the value of free speech on college campuses and within society at large….

About the Fellowship

Each year, the Center selects fellows from a broad range of disciplines and backgrounds such as law, journalism, higher education, social science, technology and government. The Center welcomes candidates from all backgrounds to apply, and invites a wide range of innovative projects. As part of the University of California, the Center is committed to promoting diversity and equal opportunity in its education, services and administration, as well as research and creative activity.

Over the course of the fellowship, each fellow completes a project. Work products can take many forms such as (but not limited to) qualitative/quantitative research, curricular modules, toolkits or training programs/pilots. We are focused on projects that address current issues affecting students, staff, administrators and faculty and will have a direct impact on individuals and communities across campuses. For more information about the work of previous fellows, click here….

This 18 month non-residential fellowship will run from July 1, 2026 through December 31, 2027. Selected fellowships will be awarded $15,000 to support their work.

This year we are particularly interested in projects that address the following issues: