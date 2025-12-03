David Lat Interviews Pa. S. Ct. Justice David Wecht

A very interesting interview, on David Lat's Original Jurisdiction substack (for those who like text) and podcast (for those who prefer audio). An excerpt:

I recently noticed that although I've interviewed more than a dozen current and former judges, only two have sat on state courts (and by the time I interviewed them, those judges—Rolando Acosta and Debra Wong Yang—had left the bench). Put another way, I have not, until today, hosted a sitting state-court judge—a considerable omission, considering the significance of state courts. As noted by the National Center for State Courts, "State courts play a critical role in our democracy, handling about 96 percent of all legal cases in the United States."

I set out to remedy this gap—and was delighted when Justice David Wecht, a longtime friend, agreed to join me. He's a timely guest: last month, he and two of his colleagues were reelected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, for which I named them Judges of the Week. Why? Their court is one of the most important state courts in the country—for reasons I discussed with Justice Wecht on the episode.

In our conversation, we also covered the justice's interesting path to the Pennsylvania high court; why he believes young (and not-so-young) lawyers should get involved with their communities; certain unique features of the Pennsylvania Constitution, as well as its relationship to the U.S. Constitution; and, of course, his recent reelection to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court….