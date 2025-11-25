Journal of Free Speech Law: Publish Your Article in a Few Months

I'd like to again solicit submissions to our peer-reviewed Journal of Free Speech Law, and mention one of our great advantages: We can publish quickly (by the standards of academic journals), if that's what you'd like. Our most recent articles, for instance, were published 3 to 5 months from when we received them, and that includes the time stemming from the authors revising their articles in various ways (which we certainly allow, if the author is willing to take the time). We have published articles as quickly as 2½ months after we received them, when the author has wanted to move fast.

To my knowledge, many top student-edited journals are shut down for the Winter, and won't review manuscripts until February. That means the manuscripts probably wouldn't be published until the end of 2026, or even later. But if you submit to us now, and want to publish quickly, you can have the article out by February or March.

There are other advantages as well: We offer anonymized feedback from the reviewers whether the article is accepted or rejected; many authors have told us this was very helpful. And when we accept article, it's edited by one of our Executive Editors (Jane Bambauer, Ash Bhagwat, or me), and many authors have likewise told us that the edits, by experienced free speech scholars, are quite useful.

Some more details: The journal is now nearly five years old, and has published over 100 articles, including by Jack Balkin (Yale), Mark Lemley (Stanford), Jane Ginsburg (Columbia), Philip Hamburger (Columbia), Christopher Yoo (Penn), and many others—both prominent figures in the field and emerging young scholars, including ones who didn't have a tenure-track academic appointment. (This list doesn't include our reprinting others' symposia, which have also included many other top scholars, such as Robert Post, Mark Tushnet, Geoffrey Stone, Lee Bollinger, Jeremy Waldron, Danielle Citron, Genevieve Lakier, and more.) The articles have been cited so far in 13 court cases, over 400 articles, and over 100 briefs. And note that all the articles have only had four years or less to attract these citations.

Please pass this along to friends or colleagues who you think might be interested. Note that the submissions don't compete for a limited number of slots in an issue or volume; we'll publish articles that satisfy our quality standards whenever we get them.

All submissions must be exclusive to us, but, again, you'll have an answer within 14 days (though perhaps up to 21 days if it's over Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year's), so you'll be able to submit elsewhere if we say no. Please submit an anonymized draft, together with at https://freespeechlaw.scholasticahq.com/. A few guidelines:

Instead of a cover letter, please submit at most one page (and preferably just a paragraph or two) explaining how your article is novel. If there is a particular way of showing that (e.g., it's the first article to discuss how case X and doctrine Y interact), please let us know.

Please submit articles single-spaced, in a proportionally spaced font.

Please make sure that the Introduction quickly and clearly explains the main claims you are making.

Please avoid extended background sections reciting familiar Supreme Court precedents or other well-known matters. We prefer articles that get right down to the novel material (if necessary, quickly explaining the necessary legal principles as they go).

Each article should be as short as possible, and as long as necessary.

Like everyone else, we like simple, clear, engaging writing.

We are open to student-written work, and we evaluate it under the same standards applicable to work written by others.

We publish: