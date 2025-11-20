Lawsuit Challenging Trump Executive Order on "Divisive Race-Centered Ideology"—and Seeking Trump's Lung—Dismissed

From Jeanpierre v. Trump, decided Tuesday by Magistrate Judge Daphne Oberg (D. Utah):

Mr. Jeanpierre is the founder of a religious organization called the Black Flag….He claims President Trump's Executive Order 14253 violates his religious freedoms under the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA),as well as Article 18 of the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Black Flag is a tax-exempt religious organization with various tenets. The central tenet: Mr. Jeanpierre can do whatever he "feel[s] like doing." A "Principle of Autonomy" grants him "autonomy of mind, body, spirit, emotion, and execution of will regardless of opinion of any and all other individual(s), entity, or entities." The Black Flag prohibits prejudice and discrimination "against any member, guest, or affiliated party based on race, color, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, or socioeconomic status." The religion "mandates recognition of systemic racism, inequity, and historical injustice," imposes "a religious duty to actively engage in dismantling systems of oppression," and requires "active engagement in outreach programs and protective measures" for marginalized or vulnerable groups. On March 27, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14253, titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History." As characterized in the complaint, the executive order "directs federal agencies to remove … 'divisive race-centered ideology' from the Smithsonian Institution and to restore monuments that have been 'removed or changed to perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history.'" The order refers to a historical revisionist movement which "seeks to undermine the remarkable achievements of the United States by casting its founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light." Mr. Jeanpierre claims the order "opposes narratives that present American history as 'inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed.'" It "prohibits 'exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values, divide Americans by race, or promote ideologies inconsistent with Federal law,' and targets changes made to historical presentations since January 1, 2020." And it "directs the Department of the Interior to ensure that monuments and memorials do not contain content that 'inappropriately disparage Americans past or living (including persons living in colonial times).'" According to Mr. Jeanpierre, this executive order "effectively establishes a state-sponsored religious doctrine of American historical exceptionalism" and, as a result, is "a direct attack on the foundational tenets of [his] sincerely held religious beliefs." He alleges the order prevents Mr. Jeanpierre "from exercising his religious autonomy to perceive and interpret history according to his religious conscience." He alleges the order's "prohibition against depicting American history as 'inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed'" impedes his "religious mandate to identify and confront … historical realities" and interferes with his "religious practice of acknowledging and addressing systemic racism" by "imposing a sanitized historical narrative that contradicts [his] religious understanding of reality."

The "restrictions on historical presentations," according to Mr. Jeanpierre, force "compliance with a historical narrative that [he] religiously believes causes harm to marginalized communities" and "spiritual suffocation and respiratory distress to [his] religion by restricting the free breath of historical truth." Finally, Mr. Jeanpierre alleges the executive order's imposed historical doctrine compels him "to violate his religious tenants regarding autonomy, truth-telling, and confrontation of systemic inequity," forcing him "to choose between adherence to his religious principles and compliance with federal law." Mr. Jeanpierre seeks injunctive, declaratory, and monetary relief, as well as "specific performance." In particular, he requests an order permanently enjoining Executive Order 14253 and declaring it violative of the First Amendment and RFRA—and a finding that it constitutes religious violence under international law. He requests $666 in "compensatory damages" and "attorney's fees and costs." And he seeks an order requiring President Trump "to surrender one (1) lung" to him as specific performance "for the spiritual suffocation caused by the Executive Order"—or, in the alternative, a specifically orchestrated apology delivered by President Trump before international news media….

The Magistrate Judge was required to screen the complaint for legal sufficiency, since Jeanpierre sought to bring the claim without paying the filing fee. And she concluded the complaint "fails to state a plausible claim for relief" for various reasons, including: