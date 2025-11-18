Eleventh Circuit Rejects Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Over CNN 2022 "Big Lie" Statement

From Trump v. CNN, Inc., decided today (correctly, I think) by Judges Adalberto Jordan, Kevin Newsom, and Elizabeth Branch:

In 2022, Plaintiff-Appellant Donald J. Trump filed a defamation suit against Cable News Network, Inc. (CNN). He complained that, by using the phrase "Big Lie" to describe his claims about the 2020 presidential election, CNN defamed him….

To be clear, CNN has never explicitly claimed that Trump's "actions and statements were designed to be, and actually were, variations of those [that] Hitler used to suppress and destroy populations." But, according to Trump, this assertion is implied in CNN's use of the phrase "Big Lie." Further, he argues, the phrase "could reasonably be interpreted … by facets of the CNN audience as accusations that [Trump] is doing exactly what the historical record shows [that] Hitler did in his monstrous, genocidal crimes against humanity." And, the argument goes, these accusations are false statements of fact because Trump did not do exactly what Hitler did. Hitler engaged in a monstrous genocide; Trump "exercis[ed] a constitutional right to point out concerns with the integrity of elections."

Trump's argument is unpersuasive. First, although he concedes that CNN's use of the term "Big Lie" is, to some extent, ambiguous, he assumes that it is unambiguous enough to constitute a statement of fact. This assumption is untenable. Although we haven't squarely addressed the point, case law from other circuits is persuasive. In Buckley v. Littell (2d Cir. 1976), the Second Circuit held that, by using the terms "fascist," "fellow traveler," and "radical right" to describe William F. Buckley, Jr., the defendant was not publishing "statements of fact." Buckley, 539 F.2d at 893. Rather, the court ruled, the terms were "so debatable, loose and varying[ ] that they [we]re insusceptible to proof of truth or falsity." Similarly, in Ollman v. Evans (D.C. Cir. 1984), the D.C. Circuit held that when the defendant called the plaintiff "an outspoken proponent of political Marxism," his statement was "obviously unverifiable."