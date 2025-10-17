Panel on Judicial Clerkships and Internships

Today I led a panel at the South Texas College of Law Houston about judicial clerkships and internships. I was honored to be joined by three of our former students who clerked at the District Court, Fifth Circuit, and Supreme Court of Texas. I am very proud of our recent clerk placements, including seven students going to the Fifth Circuit, about the same number going to the Supreme Court of Texas, plus a host of students going to the federal district courts.

This video will be of interest to students at all law schools, and should also be of interest to those planning to go to law school--including at South Texas. If any students are applying to South Texas, they are welcome to sit in on my class. Please email me!