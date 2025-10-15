The Championship Round of the Harlan Institute Competition Will Be Held In The Rotunda of The National Archives

Last this week, I announced that the topic of the 14th Annual Harlan Institute Virtual Supreme Court Competition will focus on America's 250th Anniversary. The question presented is whether the United Colonies declare independence from Great Britain.

With something of a tease, I wrote that the championship round will be held before a panel of judges in a "special place."

I can now (almost certainly) confirm that the championship round will be held in the Rotunda Gallery of the National Archives, in the presence of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. I will have much more details in due course.

Teams can register to compete now.