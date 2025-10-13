Hostages and "Hostages"

From a post circulating yesterday:

Hamas will release Elkana Buchbut, a 32 yo party producer and musician, married and father of a 4 yo boy.

Israel will release Baher Badar, who in 2004 was responsible for a suicide terror attack which killed 11 Israelis.

Hamas will release Bar Kuperstein, a 23 yo security guard of the Nova festival, and the manager of his father's falafel restaurant.

Israel will release Faras Ganam, who was responsible for at least 5 terror attacks, and at least 4 dead Israelis.

Hamas will release Maxim Herkin, a 36 yo who got to Israel from Ukraine with his family, including his 4 yo daughter.

Israel will release Jihad Rom, who kidanpped 17 yo Yuri Goshchin in Jerusalem to Ramallah, abused him, murdered him and abused his corpse.

Hamas will release Segev Halfon, a 27 yo from Dimona who suffers from PTSD and worked in his family's bakery.

Israel will release Maher al-Hashlamun, who stabbed 3 people, killing one of them - Dalia Lemkus, who was a survivor of another terror attack 8 years prior to her murder.

Hamas will release Eitan Mor, a 25 yo who lived in Jerusalem and worked at a coffee shop.

Israel will release Hussein Sharrif Jauadra, who was 16 yo when stabbing 19 yo Eden Atias to death on a bus.

Hamas will release Alon Ahel, a 24 yo talented pianist and musician.

Israel will release Nabil Abu Hadir, who murdered his own sister for suspecting she was an Israeli agent.

Hamas will release Yosef Chaim Ohana, a 24 yo bartender, who helped others to escape from the party until he was kidnapped himself.

Israel will release Eiad Abu-Al-Rub, the head of The Islamic Jihad in Jenin, who's personally responsible for terror attacks, among them a suicide terror attack in Hedera, where 6 were murdered.