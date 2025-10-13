Friday Oct. 17 12:30pm-1:30pm Zoom event: Trump, the Media, and the First Amendment

This Friday at 12:30pm ET I will be hosting an online discussion about whether actions by President Trump and his administration should affect how courts and scholars analyze the First Amendment's application to the media.

The launching point is the Trump Administration threats to revoke broadcasters' licenses, and President Trump's lawsuits against media companies, which implicate important, and contested, First Amendment doctrines—particularly those developed in Red Lion v. FCC and FCC v. Pacifica Foundation (upholding FCC regulations of broadcasters' speech), NRA v. Vullo and Murthy v. Missouri (addressing government pressure and threats of legal sanctions), and New York Times v. Sullivan (holding that in defamation suits public officials must prove that the speaker knew a statement was false or was reckless about its falsity).

