The 14th Annual Harlan Institute Virtual Supreme Court Competition: Patriots v. Loyalists

The Harlan Institute is pleased to announce the Fourteenth Annual Virtual Supreme Court Competition. This competition offers teams of two high school students the opportunity to research cutting-edge constitutional law, write persuasive appellate briefs, argue against other students through video chats, and try to persuade a panel of esteemed attorneys during oral argument that their side is correct. This year, in honor of America's 250th Anniversary, the competition will focus on the case of Patriots v. Loyalists.

Patriots v. Loyalists

Before The Honorable Continental Congress

Oral Argument Date: July 3, 1776

Statement of the Case

In honor of America's 250th birthday, the Harlan Institute will host a very special Virtual Supreme Court Competition for the October 2025 Term. We will re-enact the debates over independence in the form of a moot court competition. Teams of two high school students will make the legal case for and against independence through written and oral advocacy. The top two teams that advance will present oral arguments in the case of In Re Declaration of Independence before a panel of federal judges in a very special location.

Coaches can register their teams at the Institute for Competition Sciences.

Question Presented:

Should the United Colonies declare independence from Great Britain?

Primary Sources

This is a "closed" competition. Students will be limited to the use of the following primary sources that existed prior to July 4, 1776. Students cannot rely on the benefit of hindsight or knowledge of what happened after the Declaration of Independence was adopted.

Before 1773

1773

1774

1775

1776

Preliminary Round

Deadline: November 20, 2025 (11:59 PM ET)

All teams are invited to participate in the Preliminary Round. There will be a written component and an oral component. Submissions will be graded based on this rubric.

Written Component

Teams will be asked to answer the following ten questions in a neutral, objective fashion. At this point of the competition, teams are not yet advocating for or against a position. Each answer should be at least 200 words but no more than 1,000 words, and must cite at least two primary sources. This competition is "closed," and students cannot cite any other sources. Carefully proofread the assignment for spelling, grammar, and usage. The use of generative AI is prohibited. Teams that are found to have used AI will be immediately disqualified.

Discuss the role that the Stamp Act played in the relationship between Great Britain and the Colonies from 1765 to 1772. Discuss how the Colonies, and in particular the Committee of Correspondence, responded to the Tea Act Resolution of 1773. Discuss how the Colonies responded to the Intolerable Acts of 1774 (The Boston Port Act, The Massachusetts Government Act, and the Quartering Act). Discuss how the actions of the Continental Congress in 1774 moved the Colonies towards declaring independence. Describe the arguments advanced by patriots in pamphlets, speeches, and other writings from 1774–1776 that supported declaring independence. Describe the arguments advanced by loyalists in pamphlets, speeches, and other writings from 1774–1776 that opposed declaring independence. Discuss the Continental Congress's efforts of reconciliation with Great Britain in 1775. Discuss the deliberations of the Continental Congress in June and July 1776 that led to declaring independence. Discuss how the text of the Declaration of Independence changed throughout different drafts in June and July of 1776. Discuss writings, speeches, and other sources that influenced the Declaration of Independence.

Oral Component

Teams will be asked to present their ten questions in the form of an oral argument. Each student will answer five questions. Students are to avoid reading off prepared remarks (whether on paper or on a device), and must maintain eye contact. These recordings will be uploaded to YouTube. The recording must last at least fifteen minutes.

The Semifinal Round

Deadline: January 29, 2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Teams that advance to the Semifinal Round will be asked to prepare a "Petitioner" brief on behalf of the Patriots in support of independence. Teams will use this template. The brief should address at least the following seven topics: (i) the Stamp Act; (ii) the Tea Act; (iii) the Intolerable Acts; (iv) writings in support of independence; (v) loyalist writings in opposition to independence; (vi) attempts at reconciliation; and (vii) whether the Declaration of Independence should be adopted.

Oral argument will be scheduled over Zoom during the week of February 10.

The Round of 8

Deadline: March 19, 2026 (11:59 PM ET)

The top eight teams that advance will be asked to prepare a "Respondent" brief on behalf of the Loyalists in opposition to independence. Teams will use the same template.

Oral argument will be scheduled over Zoom during the week of March 23.

The Round of 4

The top eight teams that advance will participate in the Round of 4 during the week of April 6, 2025.



The Championship Round

The top two teams will advance to the Championship round which will be held in Washington, D.C. in a very special location at the end of April or beginning of May. The Harlan Institute will cover airfare and hotel for the students and up to two chaperones per team.