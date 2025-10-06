The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 176–200

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 176–200.

Essay No. 176: The Jury Trial Clause —Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, Ian Brinton Hatch, & Greta Gieseke

Essay No. 177: The Vicinage Clause —Brian C. Kalt

Essay No. 178: The Informed Of Accusation (Arraignment) Clause —Judge Michael B. Brennan

Essay No. 179: The Confrontation Clause —John F. Bash, III

Essay No. 180: The Compulsory Process Clause —Judge Joel M. Carson Iii & Jefferson F. Serfass

Essay No. 181: The Right To Counsel Clause —Judge Lawrence Vandyke & Alexandria Overcash

Essay No. 182: The Civil Jury Trial Clause —Renée Lettow Lerner

Essay No. 183: The Re-Examination Clause —Renée Lettow Lerner

Essay No. 184: The Excessive Bail Clause —John F. Stinneford

Essay No. 185: The Excessive Fines Clause —John F. Stinneford

Essay No. 186: The Cruel And Unusual Punishments Clause —John F. Stinneford

Essay No. 187: The Ninth Amendment —Ryan Williams

Essay No. 188: The Tenth Amendment —Charles J. Cooper

Essay No. 189: The Eleventh Amendment —Ernest A. Young

Essay No. 190: The Twelfth Amendment —Michael T. Morley

Essay No. 191: The Thirteenth Amendment —Kurt T. Lash

Essay No. 192: The Citizenship Clause —Kurt T. Lash

Essay No. 193: The State Action Clause —Lee J. Strang

Essay No. 194: The Privileges Or Immunities Clause —Kurt T. Lash

Essay No. 195: The Due Process Clause —Nathan S. Chapman & Michael W. Mcconnell

Essay No. 196: The Equal Protection Clause —Christopher R. Green

Essay No. 197: The Apportionment Of Representatives Clause —Gerard N. Magliocca

Essay No. 198: The Insurrection Or Rebellion Clause —Gerard N. Magliocca

Essay No. 199: The Public Debt Clause —Gerard N. Magliocca

Essay No. 200: The Enforcement Clause—James C. Phillips