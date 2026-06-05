Review: Drunk History and the American Revolution

Drunk History debuted in 2007 with a riotous retelling of the political rivalry between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton—a rivalry that eventually resulted in Hamilton's death. The Founders made frequent appearances throughout the series' lifetime, from Benjamin Franklin's more salacious activities to Revolutionary War stories to the political dramas that unfolded in the republic's early years.

The colorful renditions of the 1800 presidential election are particularly entertaining, highlighting the intensity with which Thomas Jefferson and John Adams campaigned against one another. The two men's close friendship devolved as Jefferson and his supporters slandered Adams in the press, using phrases like "monarchical tyrant" and "hideous hermaphroditical character."

With the help of libations, Drunk History makes the Founding Fathers come alive—and reminds us that in American politics, scandal is nothing new.