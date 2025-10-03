Short Circuit: An Inexhaustive Weekly Compendium of Rulings from the Federal Courts of Appeal

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice.

New case! Armed, masked ICE agents in Alabama have twice arrested Florida-born U.S. citizen Leo Venegas at work, each time barging onto active construction sites and violently detaining Latinos (while leaving everyone else alone) and each time continuing to detain Leo after he showed them his REAL ID. This week, we filed a class action on behalf of Leo and thousands of others similarly situated, challenging the warrantless entries, preemptive detentions, and continued detentions. Click here to learn more.

New on the Unpublished Opinions podcast: The panel ruminates over favorite features of the U.S. Constitution, proposes amendments, and discusses the dangers of viewing rights through a partisan lens.

The FBI investigated a woman, monitoring her travel, recording her private conversations, and seizing a trove of materials from her house, including family photos. Fox News aired and published a series of stories about the investigation—including the photos and other materials from the FBI. Woman: the Privacy Act prohibits the FBI from disclosing these records, and it hurt my business bigly. Identify the leaker. Journalist: The First Amendment reporter's privilege means I don't have to. D.C. Circuit: It's only a qualified privilege, which is overcome here because the info is crucial to the case, and she tried every reasonable alternative to get it. Cough up the name. "Not all conspiracies are created equal." A line from a John le Carré novel? No, it's from a Third Circuit imbroglio concerning a U.S. permanent resident and father of four who dabbled in a bit of passport fraud with some collaborators. Is the crime serious enough to warrant deportation and is his evidence strong enough to demonstrate he will be subject to torture if returned to Nigeria? The court says it's too early to tell, but the immigration judge applied the wrong standards. Remanded. A Delta flight attendant saw a man comforting a 13-year-old girl on a turbulent flight and concluded that the man was sexually assaulting and trafficking the child. She reports the incident to the pilot; police meet the plane when it lands and take the man for questioning in the airport. Whoops, it's his daughter, and nothing untoward happened. He sues. Delta: Child abuse reports are generally immune from liability. Man: Only if those reports are made to the state's Department of Social Services. Fourth Circuit: The statute isn't sufficiently clear for us to opine. Virginia Supreme Court, help? West Virginia property owner fails to pay real estate taxes, leading to the local sheriff's selling a tax lien on her property. Notices are sent to her, but all are returned undeliverable. Yikes! Did a shlub in the state auditor's office violate her due-process rights by not doing more to identify her actual address? Fourth Circuit: Qualified immunity. Gov't employee dies, after which his wife and mother each lay claim to his Federal Employees' Group Life Insurance proceeds. Mother: He executed a beneficiary-designation form naming me in 2007. Wife: But he executed a subsequent one naming me in 2013. District court: The wife's form isn't in the man's personnel file, so she's out of luck. Fifth Circuit (unpublished): Okay, but there's evidence her form was in fact received by his employer, including testimony from a supervisor who personally witnessed the man deliver it to HR. To trial the case must go. In which the Fifth Circuit holds that a prisoner had no clearly established right to receive post-deprivation process after the prison withheld some of the money he earned selling handmade belts (assertedly to cover taxes and overhead), but also goes out of its way to note that it says nothing about claims for pre-deprivation process or claims under the takings clause, which nobody properly raised. Michigan student with a history of behavior issues is suspected of having a gun at school based on a report from a fellow student the day before that he had brought a gun to school and overheard comments from the student himself about owning a gun. After a search of the student's locker and backpack turns up nothing, a teacher has him lift his shirt and pull down his pants (but not underwear) to prove he isn't armed. A year later, the student sues. Sixth Circuit (over a dissent): Qualified immunity for the teacher. Depending on which medieval theologian you pal around with, "fact sheets" and sincerely held religious beliefs may seem to be in tension with each other. Apparently not for the manager of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, though, which tried to dissuade a man from seeking a religious accommodation from a COVID-19 shot mandate by instructing him about how all kinds of religious leaders said the vaccine was A-OK and providing him with a "fact sheet" detailing how cell lines from aborted fetuses are used in all manner of medical marvels. District court: I'm not going to address the Title VII religious questions because there was no materially adverse employment action. Sixth Circuit: That was based on our circuit's now-overturned precedent. Remanded for the merits. Soliciting a minor for sex is gross and wrong and criminal—but it does not, the Eighth Circuit holds, affect interstate commerce just because you made your gross solicitation while sitting in a car that was manufactured out of state. Tax litigation strategies may not constitute high comedy, but for a potential exception get a load of how the IRS tried to justify taxing 3M on $23.7 mil in royalty income from its Brazilian subsidiary instead of the $5.1 mil "3M do Brasil Ltda." actually mailed back to its mothership. The Eighth Circuit tells us that once Loper Bright entered the world the "shifting sands of administrative law brought a change in the IRS's position" and a slew of knee-slapping antics ensued worthy of a Benny Hill chase. Allegation: After giving birth, woman who'd been involuntarily admitted to Reno, Nev. hospital is allowed to leave (against medical advice) in such a fragile state that she dies several hours later near the hospital entrance. Hospital: We acted in good-faith compliance with the relevant laws. Ninth Circuit: That's a defense you can raise at trial, not an immunity from suit. No collateral review even though you are a state actor. Mexican national invokes the Convention Against Torture, arguing that his "indigenous heritage, gang-related tattoos, multiple deportations, mental illnesses, and substance-abuse disorder put him at high risk of persecution and torture" if he is deported. Ninth Circuit: The Board of Immigration Appeals' one-sentence dismissal of these arguments wasn't enough. It has to give a reasoned explanation. Dissent: This guy has been on the run for three years, his lawyer doesn't know where he is, and he was arrested on serious weapons and assault charges just last year. "This case cries out for application of the fugitive disentitlement doctrine." In 2020, Colorado voters approved a proposition that created a dedicated source of public funding for voluntary, universal preschool. Participating schools may receive funds only if they sign a nondiscrimination agreement that prohibits them from basing enrollment decisions on, among other things, a child's (or the child's family's) religious affiliation, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Two Catholic parishes challenge the nondiscrimination requirement as a violation of religious liberty and free association. Tenth Circuit: Nope. Oklahoma lawyer has one clever trick for getting around state requirement that medical-marijuana businesses have 75% Oklahoma ownership. Tenth Circuit: Not clever enough.

Victory! Under Virginia's "barrier crimes" law, people with convictions for any of 176 crimes are banned, usually for life, from working as substance-abuse counselors. Which is irrational in any number of ways, not least that—until this week—it barred people like IJ client Melissa Brown, who is a highly qualified and effective substance-abuse counselor, because of a 20-plus-year-old conviction for robbery committed while in the throes of addiction herself. For the other ways the law flunks the rational-basis test, we commend this week's federal district court decision holding as much to your attention. Huzzah! And click here to learn more.