The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 101–125
To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 101–125.
- Essay No. 101: The Presidential Oath Of Office Clause —Judge Gregory G. Katsas & Seanhenry Vandyke
- Essay No. 102: The Commander In Chief Clause —John C. Yoo
- Essay No. 103: The Commander Of The Militia Clause —Judge Gregory E. Maggs & Robert Leider
- Essay No. 104: The Opinion Clause —Todd F. Gaziano
- Essay No. 105: The Pardon Clause —Paul J. Larkin
- Essay No. 106: The Treaty Clause —Michael D. Ramsey
- Essay No. 107: The Appointments Clause —John O. Mcginnis
- Essay No. 108: The Inferior Officers Appointments Clause —Jeffrey B. Wall
- Essay No. 109: The Recess Appointments Clause —Robert G. Natelson
- Essay No. 110: The State Of The Union Clause —Chad Squitieri
- Essay No. 111: The Recommendation Clause —Chad Squitieri
- Essay No. 112: The Presidential Convening Clause —Seth Barrett Tillman
- Essay No. 113: The Presidential Adjournment Clause —James Burnham & Louis J. Capozzi Iii
- Essay No. 114: The Ambassadors Clause —Christopher T. Landau & Chase T. Harrington
- Essay No. 115: The Take Care Clause —John C. Yoo
- Essay No. 116: The Commissions Clause —Robert Luther III
- Essay No. 117: The Impeachment Clause —Michael J. Gerhardt
- Essay No. 118: The Judicial Vesting Clause —Judge Britt C. Grant & John Acton
- Essay No. 119: The Supreme Court Vesting Clause —Judge John K. Bush, Brennan Mancil, & Erica Shuler
- Essay No. 120: The Inferior Courts Clause —Judge David R. Stras & Andy Hessick
- Essay No. 121: The Good Behavior Clause —Judge David R. Stras & Ryan Scott
- Essay No. 122: The Judicial Compensation Clause —Chief Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, Jack Buckley Disorbo, & J. Andrew Mackenzie
- Essay No. 123: The Judicial Power—Law & Equity Clause —Judge Andrew S. Oldham & Adam I. Steene
- Essay No. 124: The Judicial Power—Arising Under Clause —Arthur D. Hellman
- Essay No. 125: The Judicial Power—Treaties Clause —Judge Carlos T. Bea & Mitchell K. Pallaki