The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 101–125

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 101–125.

Essay No. 101: The Presidential Oath Of Office Clause —Judge Gregory G. Katsas & Seanhenry Vandyke

Essay No. 102: The Commander In Chief Clause —John C. Yoo

Essay No. 103: The Commander Of The Militia Clause —Judge Gregory E. Maggs & Robert Leider

Essay No. 104: The Opinion Clause —Todd F. Gaziano

Essay No. 105: The Pardon Clause —Paul J. Larkin

Essay No. 106: The Treaty Clause —Michael D. Ramsey

Essay No. 107: The Appointments Clause —John O. Mcginnis

Essay No. 108: The Inferior Officers Appointments Clause —Jeffrey B. Wall

Essay No. 109: The Recess Appointments Clause —Robert G. Natelson

Essay No. 110: The State Of The Union Clause —Chad Squitieri

Essay No. 111: The Recommendation Clause —Chad Squitieri

Essay No. 112: The Presidential Convening Clause —Seth Barrett Tillman

Essay No. 113: The Presidential Adjournment Clause —James Burnham & Louis J. Capozzi Iii

Essay No. 114: The Ambassadors Clause —Christopher T. Landau & Chase T. Harrington

Essay No. 115: The Take Care Clause —John C. Yoo

Essay No. 116: The Commissions Clause —Robert Luther III

Essay No. 117: The Impeachment Clause —Michael J. Gerhardt

Essay No. 118: The Judicial Vesting Clause —Judge Britt C. Grant & John Acton

Essay No. 119: The Supreme Court Vesting Clause —Judge John K. Bush, Brennan Mancil, & Erica Shuler

Essay No. 120: The Inferior Courts Clause —Judge David R. Stras & Andy Hessick

Essay No. 121: The Good Behavior Clause —Judge David R. Stras & Ryan Scott

Essay No. 122: The Judicial Compensation Clause —Chief Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, Jack Buckley Disorbo, & J. Andrew Mackenzie

Essay No. 123: The Judicial Power—Law & Equity Clause —Judge Andrew S. Oldham & Adam I. Steene

Essay No. 124: The Judicial Power—Arising Under Clause —Arthur D. Hellman

Essay No. 125: The Judicial Power—Treaties Clause —Judge Carlos T. Bea & Mitchell K. Pallaki