The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 51–75

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 51–75.

Essay No. 51: The Postal Clause —Robert G. Natelson

Essay No. 52: The Copyright And Patent Clause —Adam Mossoff

Essay No. 53: The Inferior Courts Clause —Judge David R. Stras & Andy Hessick

Essay No. 54: The Piracies And Felonies Clause —Eugene Kontorovich

Essay No. 55: The Offenses Against The Law Of Nations Clause —Eugene Kontorovich

Essay No. 56: The Declare War Clause —John C. Yoo

Essay No. 57: The Federal Marque And Reprisal Clause —John C. Yoo

Essay No. 58: The Captures Clause —John C. Yoo

Essay No. 59: The Armies Clause —Judge Gregory E. Maggs & Robert Leider

Essay No. 60: The Navy Clause —Judge Gregory E. Maggs & Robert Leider

Essay No. 61: The Military Regulations Clause —Judge Gregory E. Maggs & Robert Leider

Essay No. 62: The Calling Forth The Militia Clause —Judge Gregory E. Maggs & Robert Leider

Essay No. 63: The Militia Organization Clause —Robert Leider & Judge Gregory E. Maggs

Essay No. 64: The Federal District Clause —Lee A. Casey

Essay No. 65: The Federal Enclave Clause —Lee A. Casey

Essay No. 66: The Necessary And Proper Clause —Gary S. Lawson

Essay No. 67: The Migration Or Importation Clause —Judge Patrick J. Bumatay

Essay No. 68: The Habeas Corpus Clause —Taylor Meehan

Essay No. 69: The Federal Bill Of Attainder Clause —Matthew Steilen

Essay No. 70: The Federal Ex Post Facto Clause —Evan C. Zoldan

Essay No. 71: The Direct Taxes Clause —Andy Grewal

Essay No. 72: The Export Taxation Clause —Chief Judge Matthew H. Solomson, Athanasius Sirilla, & Jacob B. Chefitz

Essay No. 73: The Port Preference Clause —Nelson Lund

Essay No. 74: The Appropriations Clause —Thomas G. Hungar & Michael D. Bopp

Essay No. 75: The Federal Title Of Nobility Clause —Allyson N. Ho, Elizabeth A. Kiernan, & Michael A. Zarian