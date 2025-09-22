The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 1–25

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of the first twenty-five essays.

Essay No. 1: Preface —Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. U.S. Supreme Court

Essay No. 2: Foreword —Edwin Meese Iii Chairman Emeritus, Advisory Board

Essay No. 3: Editors' Note —Josh Blackman Senior Editor, John G. Malcolm Executive Editor

Essay No. 4: The Preamble —John W. Welch & James A. Heilpern

Essay No. 5: The Legislative Vesting Clause —Gary S. Lawson

Essay No. 6: The House Of Representatives Clause —Bradley Smith

Essay No. 7: The Elector Qualifications Clause —Derek T. Muller

Essay No. 8: The Qualifications For Representatives Clause —Derek T. Muller

Essay No. 9: The Three-Fifths Clause —Rebecca E. Zietlow

Essay No. 10: The Enumeration Clause —Andrew C. Spiropoulos

Essay No. 11: The Congressional Apportionment Clause —Michael R. Dimino

Essay No. 12: The Executive Writs Of Election Clause —Paul Taylor

Essay No. 13: The Speaker Of The House Clause —C. Towner French

Essay No. 14: House Impeachment Clause —Michael J. Gerhardt

Essay No. 15: The Senate Clause —Martin Gold

Essay No. 16: The Senatorial Classes And Vacancies Clause —Martin Gold

Essay No. 17: The Qualifications For Senators Clause —Martin Gold

Essay No. 18: The Vice President As Presiding Officer Clause —Roy E. Brownell Ii

Essay No. 19: The President Pro Tempore Clause —Roy E. Brownell Ii

Essay No. 20: The Senate Impeachment Trial Clause —Michael J. Gerhardt

Essay No. 21: The Impeachment Judgment Clause —Michael J. Gerhardt

Essay No. 22: The Elections Clause —Derek T. Muller

Essay No. 23: The Congressional Assembly Clause —Michael Stern

Essay No. 24: The Judge Of Elections Clause —Derek T. Muller

Essay No. 25: The Quorum Clause —Seth Barrett Tillman