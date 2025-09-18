Video: Introducing the Third Edition of "The Heritage Guide to the Constitution"

On Constitution Day, the Heritage Foundation hosted the launch event for the Heritage Guide to the Constitution, Third Edition.

The two panels walked through how originalism has changed in the academy and the judiciary over the past four decades:

Panel I | Originalism in Theory and Practice: Insights from the Legal Academy Charles J. Cooper, JD , Founding Member and Chairman, Cooper & Kirk, PLLC

, Founding Member and Chairman, Cooper & Kirk, PLLC Kurt Lash, JD , E. Claiborne Robins Distinguished Chair in Law, University of Richmond School of Law

, E. Claiborne Robins Distinguished Chair in Law, University of Richmond School of Law Randy E. Barnett, JD , Patrick Hotung Professor of Constitutional Law, Georgetown University Law Center and Faculty Director, Georgetown Center for the Constitution

, Patrick Hotung Professor of Constitutional Law, Georgetown University Law Center and Faculty Director, Georgetown Center for the Constitution Josh Blackman, JD, Senior Editor, The Heritage Guide to the Constitution and Centennial Chair of Constitutional Law, South Texas College of Law Houston (moderator) Panel II | The Originalist Turn: A Judicial Perspective The Honorable William H. Pryor Jr. , Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit The Honorable David R. Stras , Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

, Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit The Honorable Elizabeth L. Branch , Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

, Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit John G. Malcolm, Executive Editor, The Heritage Guide to the Constitution and Vice President, Institute for Constitutional Government, The Heritage Foundation (moderator)

Amazon is currently selling the pre-order at 40% off. I would place your order now!