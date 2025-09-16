What Does the Rabbi Who Conducted Your Wedding Say About Your Religious and Political Views?

I agree with everything Josh says about the inappropriateness of anyone attacking judicial nominee Rebecca Taibleson on the basis of religion, and specifically because the Reform rabbi who married Rebecca and her husband supports LGBT causes.

And while this is sort of religious attack is very inappropriate in general, I also want to point out that it's not just inappropriate but absurd in this particular context.

First, Reform Judaism openly supports allowing Jews to define Judaism in their own terms. So there is zero reason to think that because a Reform rabbi marries you, you agree with either that Rabbi or the official Reform position on any given issue, much less every issue.

For that matter, the fact that you got married by someone is a particularly poor indication of your political and religious values.

Why do people choose a particular rabbi to marry them?

"We just moved to the area, and this is the only rabbi we know." "We have friends who referred us to this rabbi as doing beautiful ceremonies."

"It's the rabbi from my childhood who saw me grow up, and it would be particularly meaningful to have this rabbi do my marriage."

"The bride's parents live in X, where we are holding the wedding, and Rabbi Y is the only rabbi in town."

"The groom's family belongs to Temple Beth X, and as part of their membership dues the rabbi conducts weddings of congregants for free."

"This is the only rabbi in town willing to do intermarriages."

And so on. You know what I've never, ever heard any Jewish couple say?: "We chose this rabbi because we checked the rabbi's theological and political views, and they align 100% with ours."

Conflict of Interest Watch: Rebecca Taibleson's father is Michael Krauss, a retired law professor who was my colleague at Scalia Law for many years. I don't think I ever met Rebecca, though.

Random Trivia Watch: The vast majority of conservative Jewish judges since the Reagan era have been men. If Taibleson is confirmed, she will join Neomi Rao as one of two Trump-appointed Jewish women.