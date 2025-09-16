Freedom Fighters

Historians of the ancient world depend on the writings of elite historians like Thucydides, Livy, and Josephus, but they consult other sources as well, especially the evidence of material culture. Archaeologists have unearthed cities, fortresses, roads, aqueducts, bridges, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, frescoes, and the minutiae of everyday life. They have also found writing, most often inscribed on stone or written in ink on papyri which were preserved by dry conditions in the desert.

They have also discovered coins, gold, silver and bronze, which are of no small value to scholars. Coins provide the message that the people who issued them wanted to convey. We can read that message in both the images on the coins and the legends (writing). For example, one of the most famous coins of the ancient world reads "Ides of March" and it displays two daggers and the cap of a freed slave. Unmistakably, it advertises the assassination of Julius Caesar, the most famous assassination in history.

The Jewish rebels of both the Great Revolt (66-70 CE) and the Bar Kokhba Revolt (132-136 CE) also issued coins. They open a window into the goals and ideals of the rebels. Robert Silverman offers an accessible and perceptive discussion of these coins in two recent articles here and here.

I discuss the coins of the Great Revolt as well as other related documents in this excerpt from my new book, Jews vs. Rome: Two Centuries of Rebellion Against the World's Mightiest Empire (Simon & Schuster, 2025):

The rebels of 66 believed that they were building a government and they thought it would last. The coins they struck testify to their hopes and beliefs. During the five years of the rebellion (66-70), they issued both silver and bronze coins. The coins were notably precise, professional, and pure, with an impressive silver content of 98 per cent, making them purer than Nero's silver coins. More important, they were the first, and perhaps the only true rebel coinage ever issued in the Roman Empire. From Augustus on, only the emperor had the right to mint silver (or gold) coins. The Jewish silver coins marked a real break. They were a clear declaration of independence….