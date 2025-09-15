Leonard Cohen's "There Is a War" (First Released 1974)

There's more going on in the song, but here's an excerpt (actually, two excerpts merged, out of order) that's been on my mind; it seems pretty clear that Cohen's commentary is not an endorsement:

There is a war between the rich and poor

A war between the man and the woman

There is a war between the left and right

A war between the black and white

A war between the odd and the even …

There is a war between the ones who say there is a war

And the ones who say that there isn't