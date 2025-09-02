The EPA Can Terminate Climate Change Grants to Nonprofits

This morning a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit vacated a district court injunction preventing the Environmental Protection Agency from terminating grants given to non-profit organizations by the Biden Administration to promote greenhouse gas reductions and other climate policies. I suspect a petition for rehearing en banc is likely to follow (as might an appeal to the Supreme Court should the en banc D.C. Circuit intervene).

Judge Rao wrote for the panel in Climate United Fund v. Citibank, joined by Judge Katsas. Judge Pillard dissented.

Judge Rao summarizes her opinion as follows:

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded grants worth $16 billion to five nonprofits to promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Citing concerns about conflicts of interest and lack of oversight, EPA terminated the grants in March 2025. The grantees sued, and the district court entered a preliminary injunction ordering EPA and Citibank to continue funding the grants. We conclude the district court abused its discretion in issuing the injunction. The grantees are not likely to succeed on the merits because their claims are essentially contractual, and therefore jurisdiction lies exclusively in the Court of Federal Claims. And while the district court had jurisdiction over the grantees' constitutional claim, that claim is meritless. Moreover, the equities strongly favor the government, which on behalf of the public must ensure the proper oversight and management of this multi-billion-dollar fund. Accordingly, we vacate the injunction.

Her opinion seems quite in line with the way the Supreme Court has been handling cases in which district courts have considered questions Congress has directed to the Court of Federal Claims or administrative entities. While a majority of the D.C. Circuit may disagree with this approach, I doubt a majority of the Supreme Court would. See, for instance, the Court's handling of NIH v. APHA, another case involving grants (and upon which Judge Rao relies).

As noted, Judge Pillard dissents--and at some length. (Her opinion is over twice as long as Judge Rao's opinion for the panel.) From the intro to her 62-page dissent: