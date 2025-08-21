So You're About to Start Law School: An Incoming Law Student's Guide

Every fall, about 40,000 new first-year students begin law school in the United States. Most have a lot of questions, and students who don't know many lawyers have the most questions of all. Back in 2007, I wrote a short essay, How to Read a Legal Opinion: A Guide for New Law Students, to help incoming students with the basic task of reading cases. More recently, I thought it would be useful to record a video to try to answer common questions students may have about the first month of law school—things like preparing for class, the Socratic Method, social dynamics, case briefing, study groups, and office hours. The result is below. I hope students find it helpful.

If students find this useful, I might add others in the series, such as on studying for and taking exams.