Cancellation of DEI-Related Grants Likely Violates First Amendment, Ninth Circuit Holds

Today's Ninth Circuit decision in Thakur v. Trump (Judge Morgan B. Christen, joined by Judges Richard A. Paez and Roopali H. Desai) denied a stay pending appeal of a district court preliminary injunction that blocked the cancellation of certain research grants. In the process, the court concluded that the cancellation likely violated the First Amendment:

Plaintiffs allege that these terminations resulted from agency implementation of at least eight Executive Orders the President issued in January and February 2025: Executive Orders 14173, 14151, 14168, 14154, 14217, 14238, 14158, and 14222. Executive Orders 14173 and 14151 (the "DEI Executive Orders") seek to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") and diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility ("DEIA") policies and initiatives from all aspects of the federal government. More specifically, Executive Order No. 14173, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity, states that "critical and influential institutions of American society," including the federal government and institutions of higher education, "have adopted and actively use dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race-and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI) or 'diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility' (DEIA) that can violate the civil-rights laws of this Nation." This Executive Order directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to "[e]xcise references to DEI and DEIA principles under whatever name they may appear," including federal grants.

In April 2025, EPA and NEH sent form letters to Plaintiffs informing them that their grants were terminated. The EPA form letter states: "the award no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities. The objectives of the award are no longer consistent with EPA funding priorities." The NEH form letter states: "[y]our grant no longer effectuates the agency's needs and priorities," and informs the recipient that "NEH is repurposing its funding allocations in a new direction in furtherance of the President's agenda."

Executive Order No. 14151, Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing, instructs "each agency, department, or commission head," to provide the director of OMB with a list of all "[f]ederal grantees who received [f]ederal funding to provide or advance DEI, DEIA, or 'environmental justice' programs, services, or activities since January 20, 2021." This Executive Order directs agency heads to assess the operational impact and cost of those specified grants and recommend action. It expressly directs agency heads to "terminate … all … 'equity-related' grants." Similarly, Executive Order No. 14168, titled Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, directs that "federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology." …

The government argues that the district court abused its discretion when it concluded that the DEI Termination Class was likely to succeed on the merits of its First Amendment claim that the agencies unlawfully terminated their grants based on their viewpoint. The government relies on the significant flexibility it is afforded when acting as a patron to subsidize speech, as opposed to when it regulates speech as a sovereign. The government argues that it "can, without violating the Constitution, selectively fund a program to encourage certain activities it believes to be in the public interest" to the exclusion of other activities. Rust v. Sullivan (1991); Regan v. Tax'n With Representation of Wash. (1983). In support, the government relies on NEA v. Finley (1998) to argue that there is a First Amendment violation only when the government uses its sovereign power to "drive 'certain ideas or viewpoints from the marketplace'"—not when the government simply ceases funding those ideas or viewpoints.

In our view, the government misreads Finley. There, Congress amended the National Endowment for the Arts's (NEA) reauthorization bill to require that grant applications be evaluated by "taking into consideration general standards of decency and respect for the diverse beliefs and values of the American public." The Plaintiffs, performance artists who applied for grants, brought a facial challenge to the amendment and argued that it violated their First Amendment rights. Importantly, the Plaintiffs "d[id] not allege discrimination in any particular funding decision," and therefore, the Supreme Court "ha[d] no occasion … to address an as-applied challenge in a situation where the denial of a grant may be shown to be the product of invidious viewpoint discrimination." The Court explained that "[i]f the NEA were to leverage its power to award subsidies on the basis of subjective criteria into a penalty on disfavored viewpoints, then [it] would confront a different case." The Court went on to emphasize that "even in the provision of subsidies, the Government may not 'aim at the suppression of dangerous ideas.'" Id. (quoting Regan).

Contrary to the government's argument, this case does not appear to be one in which an agency decided not to "fund a program." See Rust. Rather, it is one in which more than a dozen agencies selected particular grants for termination regardless of the programs through which they were funded, based on their connection to DEI, DEIA, and environmental justice. Thus, we "confront a different case" than Finley (where plaintiffs brought a facial challenge to Congress's mandate that NEA consider standards of decency in awarding grants), Rust (where plaintiffs brought a facial challenge to HHS regulations interpreting Title X's prohibition on funding for abortion services), and Regan (where plaintiffs brought a facial challenge to the IRS's requirement that organizations refrain from lobbying to qualify for § 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status).

Plaintiffs' as-applied challenge is closer to Rosenberger v. Rector (1995). In that case, the University of Virginia made funds available to cover printing costs for student newspapers. The University denied a Christian newspaper's application for funds because the newspaper engaged in "religious activity" by "promot[ing] or manifest[ing] a particular belie[f] in or about a deity or an ultimate reality," conduct prohibited by the University's guidelines for student activity funding. The Court concluded that the University "d[id] not exclude religion as a subject matter" but "select[ed] for disfavored treatment those student journalistic efforts with religious editorial viewpoints." Id. ("[W]hen the State is the speaker, it may make content-based choices," but "[h]aving offered to pay the third-party contractors on behalf of private speakers who convey their own messages, the [State] may not silence the expression of selected viewpoints.").

Here, the record at this stage shows that the agencies selected grants for termination based on viewpoint. Indeed, the government does not meaningfully dispute that DEI, DEIA, and environmental justice are viewpoints. The agencies, the termination letters, and the Executive Orders do not define these terms, but dictionary definitions demonstrate that DEI, DEIA, and environmental justice are not merely neutral topics. Instead, the terms convey the viewpoint that the exclusion of historically disadvantaged groups is undesirable.

We are bound by the bedrock principle that the government cannot "leverage its power to award subsidies on the basis of subjective criteria into a penalty on disfavored viewpoints" or "aim at the suppression of dangerous ideas" in the provision of subsidies. Finley (quoting Regan). The government does not dispute that it terminated the subject grants because they promoted DEI, DEIA, or environmental justice. We therefore conclude that the government has failed to make a strong showing that the district court abused its discretion when it concluded that the DEI Termination Class was likely to succeed on the merits of its First Amendment claim.

The agencies' implementation of the DEI Executive Orders reinforces our conclusion. McDonald's declaration states that NEH staff reviewed open grants in light of the DEI Executive Orders, and NEH's "policy for selecting grants for termination at NEH focused first on identifying open grants that focused on or promoted (in whole or in part) 'environmental justice,' 'diversity, equity, and inclusion,' or 'diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility,' and 'gender ideology.'" NEH created and used spreadsheets that identified grants as "either 'High, Medium, Low, or No Connection' in terms of the Executive Orders." Coogan's declaration states that the grant termination process "began by looking at grant titles and project descriptions." Although his declaration states that the EPA reviewed and terminated grants "independent from" the Executive Orders, the EPA's public announcements state the opposite. For example, on March 10, 2025, the EPA announced that it "cancelled grants and contracts related to DEI and environmental justice."

Because the current record suggests that the government aimed at the suppression of speech that views DEI, DEIA, and environmental justice favorably, the government has not shown that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that the district court abused its discretion when it concluded the agencies likely terminated the grants based on viewpoint.