From Judge Michael Urbanski (N.D. W. Va.) Monday in Jackson v. Whitepages, Inc. (emphasis added):

[C]ourts consistently hold that factual disclosures of individuals' personal data, including Social Security Numbers, ages, and dates of birth, constitute speech . See, e.g., Ostergren v. Cuccinelli, 615 F.3d 263, 271 (4th Cir. 2010) (concluding that posting unredacted Virginia land records containing Social Security Numbers on a website was speech); IMDb.com Inc. v. Becerra, 962 F.3d 1111, 1120 (9th Cir. 2020) (treating publication of the ages and dates of birth of entertainment industry professionals as speech). Indeed, lower courts have specifically found that disclosures of public officials' and law enforcement officers' home addresses and phone numbers are speech. See, e.g., Publius v. Boyer-Vine, 237 F. Supp. 3d 997, 1012-13 (E.D. Cal. 2017) (finding that a law barring disclosure of "home address or telephone number of any elected or appointed official" regulated "speech"); Brayshaw v. City of Tallahassee, 709 F. Supp. 2d 1244, 1249 (N.D. Fla. 2010) (deciding that posting information on the internet concerning a police officer's name, age, family members, address, phone number, and email address was protected speech); Sheehan v. Gregoire, 272 F. Supp. 2d 1135, 1141 (W.D. Wash. 2003) (identifying as a regulation of speech a state statute prohibiting selling or publishing the addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, or Social Security Numbers of law enforcement officers). And of most significance here, in Atlas Data Privacy Corp. v. We Inform, LLC (hereinafter, "Atlas"), which concerned New Jersey's Daniel's Law, a district court recently concluded that the disclosures of law enforcement officers' home addresses and phone numbers prohibited by the New Jersey statute were speech. 758 F. Supp. 3d at 334….

Section E regulates speech based on its content … [and] cannot survive strict scrutiny because it is not narrowly tailored. Indeed, comparing West Virginia's Daniel's Law to the many other state and federal statutes aimed at the same legislative objective provides a helpful illustration of the ways in which West Virginia's statute is far from the least restrictive means of achieving West Virginia's undeniably compelling interest in protecting its public servants from harassment and violence….

Section E of West Virginia's Daniel's Law provides a cause of action for damages and prohibits "disclos[ing], redisclos[ing] or otherwise mak[ing] available the home address or unpublished home or personal telephone number of any active, formerly active, or retired judicial officer, prosecutor, federal or state public defender, federal or state assistant public defender, or law-enforcement officer under circumstances in which a reasonable person would believe that providing such information would expose another to harassment or risk of harm to life or property." …

More specifically, West Virginia's Daniel's Law regulates speech based on its content…. West Virginia's Daniel's Law … "single[s] out … for differential treatment" the topic of judicial and law enforcement officers' home addresses and phone numbers. Application of West Virginia's Daniel's Law turns on what, for example, a whitepages.com entry says—whether its "communicative content" or "topic" or "subject matter" is the address of a protected person—and not, as with the on-premises/off-premises distinction in City of Austin, simply what is said vis-à-vis where it is said. West Virginia's Daniel's Law thus falls comfortably within the definition of content-based regulation of speech articulated in Reed and City of Austin….

Jackson argues that West Virginia's Daniel's Law pertains to merely commercial speech. Jackson cites the fact that defendants "are driven by an economic motivation." He also compares disclosures of addresses and phone numbers on "people search" websites to advertisements because "[c]ompanies (including some Defendants) will post the home addresses and phone numbers of persons to draw customers to their sites, who in turn will then see advertisements for other goods and services."

Both of these arguments would apply just as well to The New York Times. Because even clearly protected speech often serves economic purposes, the Supreme Court has made clear that economic motivation is not the touchstone of commercial speech analysis. Instead, Supreme Court precedents define commercial speech narrowly as "expression related solely to the economic interests of the speaker and its audience," or "speech that does no more than propose a commercial transaction." …

Finally, Jackson argues that West Virginia's Daniel's Law should receive special consideration as a law protecting privacy. This argument builds on the analysis of New Jersey's Daniel's Law conducted by the district court in Atlas. There, the court determined that New Jersey's Daniel's Law was a "privacy statute" because it concerns judges' and other protected persons' "right to be let alone insofar as their home addresses and unpublished phone numbers are concerned." On this basis, the Atlas court declined to apply Reed and strict scrutiny, despite having concluded that New Jersey's Daniel's Law was indeed a content-based regulation of speech. Instead, the Atlas court applied a specialized privacy analysis drawn from Supreme Court precedents "recogniz[ing] the tension that exists between privacy law and the right of freedom of speech and the press." Specifically, the court cited the Supreme Court's cases analyzing statutes prohibiting the dissemination of truthful information about the identities of rape victims and juvenile offenders, such as Smith v. Daily Mail Publishing Co., 443 U.S. 97 (1979), and The Florida Star v. B.J.F., 491 U.S. 524 (1989). The Atlas court reasoned that because these privacy-related cases did not use the words "strict scrutiny," the tests they applied must have been more permissive….

The Atlas court's analysis does not sway this court's conclusion that strict scrutiny applies to West Virginia's Daniel's Law. Fourth Circuit precedent requires this court to apply strict scrutiny, regardless of whether precedents like Daily Mail and Florida Star apply….

Section E of West Virginia's Daniel's Law fails strict scrutiny. Even though West Virginia's Daniel's Law serves a compelling state interest, Section E is not narrowly tailored….

The least restrictive means analysis in this case is particularly straightforward because, rather than dealing in hypothetical alternatives, the court has the benefit of comparing West Virginia's Daniel's Law to a variety of analogous state and federal statutes that are more narrowly tailored and burden far less speech in pursuit of the same compelling legislative goal. Section E of West Virginia's Daniel's Law is unique among these laws in lacking speech-protective limitations on liability—most significantly, a notice requirement. In fact, Section E of West Virginia's statute might be the most restrictive of the available means for achieving its compelling interest.

States and the federal government have pursued a variety of measures to shield the home addresses and phone numbers of judicial and law enforcement officers from discovery by individuals wishing to do them harm. Some state statutes limit government disclosure of protected persons' home addresses and phone numbers in the first place, for example, by prohibiting public agencies from disclosing protected persons' home addresses and phone numbers through freedom of information act requests or public land records. Unlike West Virginia's Daniel's Law, these measures do not target private speech, and many are even more limited in that they only restrict speech concerning covered information where a protected person has made a specific request that their information be shielded.

Other states impose heightened criminal penalties on those who publish sensitive information, such as an individual's home address, "with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass," while "knowing or having reason to know that person is a law-enforcement officer, … , or an active or retired federal or [state] justice, judge, or magistrate." However, because these criminal statutes require both an intent to harass or otherwise harm and actual knowledge that the information pertains to a protected individual, even these criminal measures limit the risk that they will restrict more speech than necessary.

The state and federal statutes to which West Virginia's Daniel's Law bears the closest resemblance are those imposing civil liability on private entities for disclosing home addresses and phone numbers belonging to judicial and law enforcement officers. However, Section E of West Virginia's Daniel's Law stands out even amongst these laws due to Section E's lack of a notice requirement as a prerequisite to a suit for damages. The federal Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act and the laws of at least nine states, including New Jersey's Daniel's Law, create a private right of action that is only available after a judge, law enforcement officer, or other potential plaintiff has provided notice (usually written notice) to the disclosing entity that they wish to have their information removed from where it is being displayed. Two of these state statutes make damages available immediately upon the disclosing entity's failure to take the requested action within a statutorily designated period, but the remainder of these statutes limit liability still further by providing only injunctive or declaratory relief as an initial matter and permitting damages to be recovered only upon the disclosing entity's failure to comply with an injunction or declaratory judgment.

By contrast, Section E of West Virginia's Daniel's Law creates a private right of action for a plaintiff to seek actual damages—indeed, liquidated damages "not less than $1000 for each violation"—and even punitive damages under certain circumstances, as well as appropriate preliminary or equitable relief, without ever providing a potential defendant with notice that posting that plaintiff's information violates the law…. West Virginia's law thus places the burden on the would-be speaker to overcome the impediment to speech, rather than placing the burden on those who would like to advance a countervailing interest in safety. This is constitutionally problematic because the free flow of speech ought to be presumptively favored, in light of the enumeration of freedom of speech in the First Amendment as an interest that ordinarily trumps competing unenumerated governmental interests.

{Section H of West Virginia's Daniel's Law contains a procedure by which judicial and law enforcement officers and their immediate family members can request that a disclosing entity remove their home address or phone number from where it is being displayed. That portion of West Virginia's Daniel's Law is civilly enforceable through injunctive or declaratory relief and attendant attorney's fees and litigation costs, but not damages. Accordingly, Jackson did not rely upon Section H in this suit, which is seeking damages, and Section H is not at issue in this case.

Indeed, nothing in this opinion and accompanying order limits Jackson's ability to invoke the protection of Section H of West Virginia's Daniel's Law by requesting that defendants remove his address and phone number from their websites. But that issue is not before the court.

In any event, because the two provisions set out distinct enforcement schemes, the constitutionality of one need not affect the constitutionality of the other. On the one hand, Section H might be constitutional, even if Section E is not, because it is more narrowly tailored both due to its notice requirement and its less extensive remedies. On the other hand, even if Section H were deemed constitutional, that would not save Section E, because Section E imposes civil liability without notice, and the notice provisions of Section H are not somehow transferrable to Section E. Nevertheless, one might rely on Section H as further evidence that Section E is not narrowly tailored because Section H demonstrates that even West Virginia's statute itself contains a less restrictive means of achieving the statute's overall compelling objective.}

Section E's lack of a notice requirement also renders the provision overinclusive in that it burdens more speech than necessary to protect the safety of judicial and law enforcement officers because it risks chilling even speech unrelated to judicial and law enforcement officers…. Defendants' websites, for example, display vast amounts of data pertaining to individuals throughout the country. Although receipt of a request to take down a given individual's information would alert even a high-volume speaker like defendants to the fact that that a potential West Virginia's Daniel's Law plaintiff's data is among the data points they display, it is difficult to imagine a mechanism by which they could preemptively sift through the data they display to identify every individual who might have served as a law enforcement officer in West Virginia at some point in their career. W. Va. Code § 5A-8-24(c)(4) (defining "law-enforcement officer" broadly)….

This is not to say that a notice requirement is the only conceivable way of narrowly tailoring statutory protections for the home addresses and phone numbers of judicial and law enforcement officers and other public servants. The First Amendment sharply curtails the ability of legislators to impose content-based restrictions on speech, but to the extent it permits any such restrictions to survive strict scrutiny, the First Amendment requires narrow tailoring, not a particular means of narrow tailoring, which ultimately remains a legislative judgment. However, even beyond its lack of a notice requirement, Section E of West Virginia's Daniel's Law lacks another important, albeit related, speech-protective limit on liability[:] … a knowledge requirement. The Supreme Court has specifically recognized the tendency of statutes restricting speech without a knowledge requirement to exert a chilling effect. [Details omitted. -EV]