Where Are the October And November Sitting Calendars?

As of August 5, 2025, the Supreme Court has not yet posted the argument calendars for the October and November sittings.

For OT 2024, the October and November calendars were posted on July 26, 2024.

For OT 2023, the October calendar was posted on July 14, 2023.

The Court is behind schedule.

The Justices are so busy with the emergency docket, perhaps they are neglecting the merits docket!