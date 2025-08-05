The Volokh Conspiracy
Center for Individual Rights Looking for Individual Rights Litigator
I've long followed and much admired CIR's work; Rosenberger v. Rector (free speech) and U.S. v. Morrison (federalism) are two prominent examples over the years, but you can see some of their other cases here. I've also just recently joined their Board of Directors. They're hiring, and I thought I'd pass along the details:
Washington, DC (Preferred) or Hybrid Wanted:
Litigators with 3-5 years of experience who want to channel their talent, skills, and passion into protecting individual rights from government abuse.
About CIR:
CIR is a premier, nonprofit public interest law firm dedicated to defending individual liberties against state and federal government abuses. With nine Supreme Court appearances and many other landmark victories in our storied history, we continue to select cases strategically to establish enduring constitutional precedents with broad applications while also influencing public policy and a wider cultural discourse.
After 36 years, CIR is accelerating the growth of our operations and tightly aligned team. We are committed to the principle that America's founding documents and post-Civil War amendments represent the fullest realization of Enlightenment ideals—with a charter of limited and divided government and other protections for individual rights that are the envy of the world.
Our proud public mission is to establish landmark precedents to strengthen and restore these individual rights essential for a free and flourishing society. In sum, CIR team members are principled, zealous advocates committed to restoring that constitutional charter and its attendant benefits.
Are you ready for more meaningful work?
About the Role
CIR seeks Individual Rights Litigators with 3-5 years of active litigation experience (including any judicial clerkships) to help incubate, execute, and win major landmark victories that defend, expand, and entrench individual liberties.
CIR's ideal candidates will demonstrate:
- Strong alignment with CIR's mission and a passion for advancing individual liberty;
- A deep knowledge of constitutional law and its central role in our mission;
- Entrepreneurial skills to develop and execute litigation strategies;
- Ability to identify specific opportunities for consequential litigation;
- A commitment to client and public interest case development;
- A collaborative approach in working with attorneys inside and outside the organization, clients, and prospective clients;
- Interest in all aspects of public interest law; and
- Creativity and drive to be a constructive change agent, helping CIR continually improve and increase its impact in a competitive environment.
Individual Rights Litigators will work directly with CIR's senior leadership to expand and advance its litigation practice areas, including complex anti-discrimination reforms, free speech and privacy cases, along with its Project to Restore Competitive Federalism.
This is a growth position: Individual Rights Litigators will be mentored and trained to work primarily on cases they help develop. Over time, Individual Rights Litigators will be expected to serve as CIR spokespersons on select cases and related substantive matters with the media, in coalition gatherings, and in academic settings.
In sum, CIR's litigation team will develop and win landmark cases, which often require setting the stage for broad reform with publications, media appearances, public advocacy, and coalition building, and establishing litigators as sought-after national spokespersons for individual rights.
Necessary Qualifications
- Three to five years of active litigation experience (including judicial clerkships), with a meaningful record of advancement. Judicial clerkships and experience in public interest law are strong advantages.
- Demonstrated passion for promoting individual liberty and a deep understanding of its constitutional foundations.
- Exceptional legal research, writing, and oral advocacy skills, plus the ability to communicate persuasively for both legal and non-legal audiences.
- Exemplary planning and organization skills, including meticulous attention to detail.
- Excellent time-management skills to advance multiple cases and handle dynamic, fast-moving situations.
- Collaborative spirit, combined with a sense of humor to challenge government malefactors in a relentless and disciplined manner without forgetting the bright side of life.
- Willingness to travel for client and case development, litigation appearances, and other institutional purposes.
General Information:
CIR's headquarters are in Washington, DC, but we have embraced some flexible and hybrid work arrangements. The ideal candidate would work from CIR's DC office on a regular schedule. Remote work may be possible for exceptional candidates. The amount of time Individual Rights Litigators spend in the DC office depends on various factors and is subject to individual discussion.
This is a full-time, permanent position. CIR is an equal opportunity employer, offering a generous compensation package that includes competitive salary, premium medical and dental insurance, employer-paid retirement contributions, and other attractive benefits. CIR takes pride in its employees and encourages continuous professional growth, a meaningful personal and family life, and the pursuit of other intellectual and creative endeavors.
The projected salary range for this position is $110,000-$140,000. We are willing to explore higher compensation for candidates with exceptional records or experience.
To Apply:
Qualified candidates should submit the following application materials (in order) in one PDF document:
- Cover letter explaining why you meet each qualification listed above, why you want a career defending liberty against government overreach, and what sets you apart from other applicants, especially with regard to your strategic ability to advance CIR's mission. The letter should specify if you are willing to work in CIR's office on a regular basis.
- Resume including your educational and professional experience and a list of publications; and
- 10-page writing sample reflecting your original work and demonstrating your best legal analysis and writing abilities, with minimal editing by others or AI.
There is no application deadline for this position. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. This position will remain posted until filled.
While we thank all applicants in advance for their interest in this position, we are only able to contact those to whom we can offer an interview. Only direct applications will be considered. No phone calls, please.