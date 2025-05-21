I have been remiss this semester in failing to post my usual list of upcoming speaking engagements. However, I do have some coming up in the next several weeks that I would like to list for interested readers. Unless otherwise noted, all are in person and open to the public. I may update this post with additional events. Below, I also note some information on earlier engagements for which video or audio is available.

May 27, 12-1:00 PM, Cato Institute, Washington, DC: "Tariffs, Emergencies, and Presidential Power." (panel with Cato Institute scholar Walter Olson). Virtual event. Free registration available here.

May 31, 3-4 PM, Pruyne Lecture Hall, Fayerweather Hall, Amherst College, Amherst, MA: "Challenges Facing American Democracy." This event is primarily for Amherst College alumni, students, and employees (part of Amherst's 2025 alumni reunion activities). But I think members of the general public can come if space allows. See here for more details about my talk, and other events that day.

June 13, 10:15-12:15 AM, Connecticut Legal Conference (annual conference of the Connecticut Bar Association), 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT: Panel on "SCOTUS: What's Next" (covering recent and upcoming Supreme Court decisions). Other participants are G. Eric Brunstad, Jr. (Yale Law School, Dechert, LLP), and former Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Joette Katz. More detailed information here. This event is restricted to attendees of the Connecticut Legal Conference.

June 13, 2-3:30 PM, Connecticut Legal Conference (annual conference of the Connecticut Bar Association), 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT: Panel on "Kelo v. City of New London 20th Anniversary: Views from the Bench, Bar and Academia." Other participants are Wesley Horton (counsel for New London in the Kelo case); Justice Peter Zarella (retired Justice, Connecticut Supreme Court); and Justice Joette Katz (retired Justice, Connecticut Supreme Court). This event is restricted to attendees of the Connecticut Legal Conference.

Audio and/or video of some of my previous speaking engagements and podcasts for the last several months is available at the Cato Institute website here, and also at the National Constitution Center site here.