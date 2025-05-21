Upcoming Cato Institute Virtual Event on "Tariffs, Emergencies, and Presidential Power"

On Wednesday, May 27, 12-1 PM, the Cato Institute will hold a virtual event on "Tariffs, Emergencies, and Presidential Power." Registration is free and available here. We will, among other things, discuss the case challenging Donald Trump's massive "Liberation Day" tariffs brought by the Liberty Justice Center and myself on behalf five US businesses harmed by the tariffs. I have gone over the legal issues rasied by Trump's IEEPA tariffs in greater detail in my Lawfare article, "The Constitutional Case Against Trump's Trade War." See also my post on why these tariffs threaten the rule of law.

Here is a description of the upcoming Cato event: