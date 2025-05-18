The Volokh Conspiracy
"AI Hallucination Cases," from Courts All Over the World
From Damien Charlotin, 87 cases so far, mostly from the U.S. but also from Brazil, Canada, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, and the UK. I expect that there are many more out there that didn't make the list (especially since many state trial court decisions don't end up in computer-searchable databases, and I expect the same is true for other countries' courts).
Note that the pace has been increasing: There are more than 22 listed (all but five from U.S. courts) over the last 30 days alone.