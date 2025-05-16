The Volokh Conspiracy
Josh Blackman Among New Members of Religious Liberty Commission Advisory Board of Legal Experts
Baptist News reports; congratulations to Josh on the appointment! The list also includes:
- Francis Beckwith … Professor of Philosophy & Church-State Studies, Affiliate Professor of Political Science, and Associate Director of the Graduate Program in Philosophy at Baylor University…..
- Jason Bedrick … a Research Fellow in the Center for Education Policy at The Heritage Foundation ….
- Gerald Bradley … professor of law at the University of Notre Dame ….
- Alyza Lewin … President of The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law … [and] President of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists from 2012 – 2017.
- Kristen Waggoner … CEO, president, and general counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom ….