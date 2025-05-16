The Volokh Conspiracy

Josh Blackman Among New Members of Religious Liberty Commission Advisory Board of Legal Experts

Baptist News reports; congratulations to Josh on the appointment! The list also includes:

  • Francis Beckwith … Professor of Philosophy & Church-State Studies, Affiliate Professor of Political Science, and Associate Director of the Graduate Program in Philosophy at Baylor University…..
  • Jason Bedrick … a Research Fellow in the Center for Education Policy at The Heritage Foundation ….
  • Gerald Bradley … professor of law at the University of Notre Dame ….
  • Alyza Lewin … President of The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law … [and] President of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists from 2012 – 2017.
  • Kristen Waggoner … CEO, president, and general counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom ….