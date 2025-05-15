This evening I spoke to the Orlando Federalist Society Chapter, one of my favorite chapters, about a new topic. It was titled "President Trump Has To Obey The Constitution, But So Does Chief Justice Roberts." This speech is based on a forthcoming piece in Deseret Magazine. I've written quite a bit of late about the three Trump appointees. I thought it was time to focus on the Chief Justice as well.

I apologize for not writing about the birthright citizenship case yet. This speech took up much of my day. Stay tuned for more.