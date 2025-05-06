No Dragon, No Pseudonymity, No Nothin'

From Magistrate Judge Ray Kent's order yesterday in Doe No. 2 v. County of Clinton (W.D. Mich.), the case that I first blogged about because of the dragon logo:

This is a civil rights action brought by a former inmate of the Clinton County Jail …. On April 28, 2025, the Court entered an order striking Plaintiff's complaint containing a dragon cartoon logo and directing Plaintiff to file an amended complaint by May 5, 2025. This matter is presently before the Court on Plaintiff's motion for leave to proceed under a pseudonym. For the following reasons, the Court will deny Plaintiff's motion…. Plaintiff alleges that, on March 22, 2024, Plaintiff was arrested for allegedly drinking while on bond and was detained in the Clinton County Jail (CCJ). "[A]lmost immediately" upon booking, Plaintiff began vomiting and showing unidentified "consistent, and objective signs of medical distress." At Plaintiff's bond hearing of March 28, 2024, the District Court ordered that Plaintiff be released from custody due to Plaintiff's "health distress." Plaintiff was then taken to the University of Michigan Sparrow Clinton Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment…. "It is a general rule that a complaint must state the names of the parties." A plaintiff is permitted to proceed anonymously only in exceptional circumstances that justify an exception to the general rule. This is because naming the parties to litigation is more than a mere formality; "First Amendment guarantees are implicated when a court decides to restrict public scrutiny of judicial proceedings." Indeed, "[i]dentifying the parties to the proceeding is an important dimension of publicness. The people have a right to know who is using their courts." …