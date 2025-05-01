"The Digital Fourth Amendment" Is Now Available As An Audio Book

I'm a big fan of audio books, so I'm happy to report that my new book, "The Digital Fourth Amendment: Privacy and Policing in Our Online World," is now available as an audiobook.

I know I'll get this question, so to answer it: No, I'm not the reader. I wanted to be the reader, but the audio book company didn't pick me. I've been listening to the audio book and I can see why. I like to think I could read the book well, but a professional can read it better.

I am planning more posts on the book soon, too. Stay tuned.