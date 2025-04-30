Journal of Free Speech Law: "Humanist Copyright," by Jane Ginsburg

The article, based on Prof. Ginsburg's Melville B. Nimmer Memorial Lecture, is here; the Introduction:

Much American copyright rhetoric vaunts technological progress and econom­ic incentives. One reading of the constitutional copyright clause characterizes copyright as a necessary (if unappealing) encouragement to the advancement of innovation. These emphases tend to obscure the centrality of human creativity to copyright law and theory.

In this article, provocatively titled "Humanist Copyright," I develop a counter-narrative. I seek to highlight the role of human authorship in the copyright scheme. The title references not only current debates over AI-generated outputs but also the proposition that authors' rights embody and advance human achievement. Copyright celebrates human creativity, for multiple reasons, economic and social, but also grounded in the person of the author. I trace these concepts to Italian Renaissance humanism and the emergence of the author as entrepreneur.

My exploration of the role of authorship proceeds in three parts: historical, doctrinal, and predictive. First, I will review the development of author-focused property rights in the pre-copyright regimes of printing privileges and early Anglo-American copyright law through the 1909 U.S. Copyright Act. Second, I will analyze the extent to which the present U.S. copyright law does (and does not) honor human authorship. Finally, I will consider the potential responses of copyright law to the claims of proprietary rights in AI-generated outputs. I will explain why the humanist orientation of U.S. copyright law validates the position of the Copyright Office and the courts that the output of an AI system will not be a "work of authorship" unless human participation has determinatively caused the creation of the output.