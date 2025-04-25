DEI Discrimination at the Harvard Law Review

An exposé at the Washington Free Beacon reveals thorough DEI corruption at the Harvard Law Review. As summarized by author Aaron Sibarium, "the Harvard Law Review has made DEI the 'first priority' of its admissions process. It routinely kills or advances pieces based on the author's race. It even vets articles for racially diverse citations."

I had to chuckle at this one: "In a section titled 'Why should they write the foreword?', one 2024 spreadsheet stated that Shirin Sinnar, a professor at Stanford Law School, would be 'the first hijabi, Muslim woman to write the Foreword.'" I mean… lots of tiny American religious demographics, including ones that have faced significant discrimination, have never had a member of their group write the Foreword, and I don't see why that matters. I doubt HLR has had an Elder of the Mormon Church, a Hasidic Jew, a Jehovah's Witness, a Turban-wearing and sword-wielding Sikh, an Assyrian Christian, a member of an Amish community, a Pentecostal snake-handler, and so on, write the prestigious annual Foreword. The lack of self-awareness about confusing the current obsessions of the woke left with something akin to "diversity" is both shocking and not surprising.