Why is Ed Martin So Interested in Medical Journal Publication Practices?

Ed Martin, the Interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia, has sent out a letter to a rather obscure medical journal, "Chest" - a journal published in Illinois by the American College of Chest Physicians and focused on pulmonary and sleep-related medical research[*]. The letter, dated 4/14/2025, was first reported on the website "Medpage Today," and was, apparently, one of at least three that Martin sent out to different medical journals.

The letter raises a number of interesting questions.

Why in God's name is the US Attorney for DC interested in the publication practices of an obscure specialty medical journal published in Illinois? Is there not enough crime in DC to keep him otherwise fully occupied? Why is the text of the letter such a mishmash of incomprehensible nonsense?

What does it mean - in English - to say that publications like CHEST Journal "are conceding that they … have a position for which they are advocating either due to advertisement (under postal code) or sponsorship (under relevant fraud regulations)." [Emphasis added]

Why does it say "I look forward to I look forward to and appreciate your cooperation with my letter of inquiry after request"?

Why does Martin begin by declaring that he "receive[s] frequent requests for information and clarification" and that he "take[s] these requests seriously and act[s] on them with letters like this one you are receiving"? What is he talking about? Is he implying that he has received a "request for information and clarification" about CHEST's publication practices, and that he "takes the request seriously"? What does it mean to take a request for information and clarification about medical journal publication practices "seriously"?

I ask these questions not merely to embarrass Mr. Martin and to chide him for - rather unprofessionally - having sent out a letter over his signature that appears to have been neither edited nor proofread. Rather, it makes me wonder: perhaps this letter - like the now-infamous letter to Harvard, in which the Administration presented its astonishing new demands and which led the university to announce that it would not comply with them - was sent out by mistake?

3. Here's an easier one: Does the Editor-in-Chief of "CHEST" have any obligation to respond to Mr. Martin's questions? The answer, of course, is "No, he does not," and if I were CHEST's lawyer, I'd recommend replying to Martin's request with a polite but firm "No." No obligation is (or can be) imposed on the Editor by a letter -- even a letter from a US Attorney - simply requesting information about how he runs his operations. Mr. Martin has plenty of ways to impose such an obligation on the Editor and to get that information via subpoena or warrant if, in fact, he requires it for an investigation his office is conducting or some case his office is prosecuting.

4. Perhaps most importantly: What is the ultimate purpose - the grand strategy - behind the Administration's war on science and scientific research? I don't get it. As readers are well aware, there are plenty of Administration policy objectives that I think are unwise, short-sighted, ineffective, or worse. But in most cases I understand what they're trying to accomplish, and why some people believe they're worth pursuing. Getting rid of the Department of Education, eliminating US foreign aid, opening up more coal-fired electrical plants, loosening/eliminating environmental regulations - they're all terrible ideas (in my opinion), but I get where they're coming from and I understand that there is a viable and coherent point of view behind them, misguided though it may be (in my opinion).

But the war on science makes no sense to me whatsoever; perhaps there are some readers who can enlighten me on that. In what alternate world are we made better off by weakening or crippling our major scientific institutions? In what way is a United States without NIH grants a better country than one with NIH grants? Same for NSF grants, NOAA, the CDC, Office of Climate Research, the USGS, etc. Why the hostility? Why would anybody want to take them all down?

*The most recent issue, for example, contained articles on "Beta-Blockers in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension," "The Role of Bronchial Biopsy in the Prediction of Response to Biologic Therapy in Severe Uncontrolled Asthma," "Risk Factors and Clinical Impact of Severe Pneumothorax After Endoscopic Lung Volume Reduction With Endobronchial Valves," and the like.