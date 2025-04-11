"North Texas Man Who Threatened to Shoot and Kill ICE Agents Charged in Federal Court"

From Monday's Justice Department press release:

A North Texas man who threatened to shoot and kill ICE agents was arrested and charged in federal court …. Robert Wilson King, 35, was charged on April 3, 2025, via criminal complaint with transmitting an interstate threat….

According to the complaint, on March 29, 2025, King allegedly posted a threat on a social media platform, stating, "If I see ICE agents in my neighborhood I'm opening fire. It's time to stop being p****** [expurgation in original -EV] and put the second amendment to work. ICE are not real cops, they are a secret police force with no real legal authority. Kill them."

