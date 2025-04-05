Jack Goldsmith on the Edward Martin Nomination

Over at his Executive Functions substack, Jack Goldsmith urges the United States Senate to refuse to confirm Edward Martin for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. From the post:

Martin even in his temporary role has proven to be the most openly politicizing and weaponizing figure in the most politicized and weaponizing department in our history. If the Senate confirms him, it will be directly responsible for his foreseeably abusive actions as U.S. attorney. . . .

Martin had a long career in Missouri politics but has no prior prosecutorial experience. He popped up on the D.C. radar screen when he tweeted at 2:53 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, that he was "at the Capitol right now" and added that there was a "[r]owdy crowd but nothing out of hand."

Martin later represented Jan. 6 defendants. Yet after his appointment as interim U.S. attorney on Jan. 20, 2025, he dismissed charges against his own client, thus serving simultaneously as prosecutor and defense counsel in probable violation of his ethical duties.

Martin's other abusive activities as acting U.S. attorney are well known. Here is a partial list:

It is unclear whether Martin acted in these instances with pure political goals; or whether he does not understand the role of a U.S. attorney; or whether he simply cannot meet basic professional standards. Any of these explanations is disqualifying; all three could be true. . . .

I cannot think of any U.S. attorney nominee in my lifetime who embodies [Justice Robert Jackson's worries about federal prosecutors] more, and who is more likely to abuse federal prosecutorial power, than Edward Martin. And this wolf comes as a wolf. Martin has wielded prosecutorial power recklessly and openly while serving in a temporary role, during his Senate audition period; his actions will surely grow much more menacing if he is confirmed.