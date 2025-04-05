The Volokh Conspiracy
Compendium of Evan Bernick Guest-blogging Posts on Birthright Citizenship
Links to all of his posts compiled.
Many thanks to Prof. Evan Bernick for his insightful guest-blogging posts on birthright citizenship over the past week. For convenience, here are links to all of his posts, gathered in one place:
1. "Evan Bernick, Guest-Blogging About Birthright Citizenship" (post introducing Evan and compiling links to some of his work; written by Ilya Somin)
2. "88 Problems for Kurt Lash"
3. "Lash's Last Stand"
5. "The Dred Scott Challenge or: Why Constitutional Law is Not a Game"