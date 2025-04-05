Compendium of Evan Bernick Guest-blogging Posts on Birthright Citizenship

Many thanks to Prof. Evan Bernick for his insightful guest-blogging posts on birthright citizenship over the past week. For convenience, here are links to all of his posts, gathered in one place:

1. "Evan Bernick, Guest-Blogging About Birthright Citizenship" (post introducing Evan and compiling links to some of his work; written by Ilya Somin)

2. "88 Problems for Kurt Lash"

3. "Lash's Last Stand"

4. "The Domicile Dead-End"

5. "The Dred Scott Challenge or: Why Constitutional Law is Not a Game"