Evan Bernick, Guest-Blogging About Birthright Citizenship

The Volokh Conspiracy and I are pleased to welcome guest-blogger Prof. Evan Bernick. He is a law professor at Northern Illinois University, and author of numerous works on constitutional theory and the Fourteenth Amendment. Evan will be guest-blogging about the ongoing debate over the legality of President Trump's executive order denying birthright citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants and immigrants in the US on temporary visas.

Evan is coauthor (with Anthony Michael Kreis and Paul Gowder) of an important forthcoming Cornell Law Review Online article on the birthright citizenship controversy. He is also coauthor (with Randy Barnett) of The Original Meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment: Its Letter and Spirit, one of the leading analyses of the the Fourteenth Amendment.



Interestingly, Evan and Randy are on opposite sides of the current birthright citizenship controversy. See Randy's NY Times op ed (coauthored with Ilan Wurman) offering a partial defense of President Trump's executive order, my critique of it, Barnett and Wurman's response to their critics, and my rejoinder. Evan Bernick and his coauthors critiqued Barnett and Wurman in the forthcoming Cornell Law Review Online article linked above.

I look forward to Evan's posts!