Harlan Virtual Supreme Court Round of Four
Ten teams of high school students presented oral arguments on Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton.
The topic for the 13th Annual Harlan InstituteVirtual Supreme Court competition is Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. Yesterday, the top four teams presented oral arguments. The Championship Round will be held at the Georgetown Supreme Court Institute on May 1, 2025 between Teams #20601 and 20094.