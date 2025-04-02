Harlan Virtual Supreme Court Round of Four

The topic for the 13th Annual Harlan InstituteVirtual Supreme Court competition is Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. Yesterday, the top four teams presented oral arguments. The Championship Round will be held at the Georgetown Supreme Court Institute on May 1, 2025 between Teams #20601 and 20094.

Round of 4 Match #1

Team #20601 v. Team #20094

Round of 4 Match #2

Team #20133 v. Team #20129