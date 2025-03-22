Manny Klausner

Manny, a co-founder of the Reason Foundation, an early editor of Reason, a leading libertarian lawyer, and a happy warrior for a wide range of libertarian causes, died this week. I had the pleasure of knowing Manny for over 30 years, and always much enjoyed his company and his enthusiasm. His fellow Reason Foundation co-founder Bob Poole has a very nice remembrance, and Reason's Brian Doherty has a more detailed obituary. He was a lovely man, and a key figure in the libertarian movement; he will be much missed by many, including me.