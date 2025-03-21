The Volokh Conspiracy

Immigration

Two Audio Interviews About the Alien Enemies Act Litigation

Links to audios of a Cato Institute podcast and an interview with ABC News (Australia).

I recently did interviews about the currently ongoing Alien Enemies Act litigation for a Cato Institute podcast, and for ABC News (Australia). Here is the audio for the Cato podcast:

The audio of the ABC News Australia interview is available here.

I have previously written about issues related to this case here, here, here, and here.