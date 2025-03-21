The Volokh Conspiracy
National Constitution Center Podcast on the Alien Enemies Act and Mahmoud Khalil Immigration Cases
The National Constitution Center recently recorded a podcast on the currently ongoing Alien Enemies Act litigation, and the Mahmoud Khalil deportation/free speech case. The participants were Prof. Adam Cox (NYU), a leading expert on the constitutional law of immigration, and myself. National Constitution Center President Jeffrey Rosen moderated. You can listen to the podcast here or here.
The National Constitution Center compiled this helpful list of links to our writing about these issues, plus a couple cases mentioned in the discussion:
- Adam Cox and Cristina Rodríguez, The President and Immigration Law (2020)
- Ilya Somin, Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom (2022)
- Adam Cox and Ahilan Arulanantham, "Explainer on First Amendment and Due Process Issues in Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Student Activist(s)," Just Security (March 12, 2025)
- Ilya Somin, "The Case Against Deporting Immigrants for 'Pro-Terrorist' Speech," Volokh Conspiracy (March 10, 2025)
- Ilya Somin, "What Just Happened: The "Invasion" Executive Order and Its Dangerous Implications," Just Security (January 28, 2025)
- Adam Cox, "The Invention of Immigration Exceptionalism," Yale Law Journal (November 2024)
- Bridges v. Wixon (1945)
- Harisiades v. Shaughnessy (1952)