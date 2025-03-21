National Constitution Center Podcast on the Alien Enemies Act and Mahmoud Khalil Immigration Cases

The National Constitution Center recently recorded a podcast on the currently ongoing Alien Enemies Act litigation, and the Mahmoud Khalil deportation/free speech case. The participants were Prof. Adam Cox (NYU), a leading expert on the constitutional law of immigration, and myself. National Constitution Center President Jeffrey Rosen moderated. You can listen to the podcast here or here.

The National Constitution Center compiled this helpful list of links to our writing about these issues, plus a couple cases mentioned in the discussion: