Our Guest-Blogger Prof. Robert Leider (George Mason) Is New ATF Chief Counsel/Assistant Director
So reports the ATF page. Prof. Leider is a noted scholar of criminal law, the law of self-defense, and gun control (among other topics), and a former clerk for Justice Thomas.
You can read Prof. Leider's guest posts, which stemmed from his article The Modern Common Law of Crime, here; we've also quoted him extensively in other posts, such as Guns, Background Checks, Administrative Law, and the Sixth Circuit Michigan Case; Are Parents Responsible for School Shootings Committed by their Children?; and Military Federalism and State Sovereign Immunity. He's also the coauthor, with our own Will Baude, of The General-Law Right to Bear Arms.