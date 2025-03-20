"A Statement from Constitutional Law Scholars on Columbia"

Published this morning in the New York Review of Books:

We write as constitutional scholars—some liberal and some conservative—who seek to defend academic freedom and the First Amendment in the wake of the federal government's recent treatment of Columbia University.

The First Amendment protects speech many of us find wrongheaded or deeply offensive, including anti-Israel advocacy and even antisemitic advocacy. The government may not threaten funding cuts as a tool to pressure recipients into suppressing such viewpoints. This is especially so for universities, which should be committed to respecting free speech.

At the same time, the First Amendment of course doesn't protect antisemitic violence, true threats of violence, or certain kinds of speech that may properly be labeled "harassment." Title VI rightly requires universities to protect their students and other community members from such behavior. But the lines between legally unprotected harassment on the one hand and protected speech on the other are notoriously difficult to draw and are often fact-specific. In part because of that, any sanctions imposed on universities for Title VI violations must follow that statute's well-established procedural rules, which help make clear what speech is sanctionable and what speech is constitutionally protected.

Yet the administration's March 7 cancellation of $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University did not adhere to such procedural safeguards. Neither did its March 13 ultimatum stipulating that Columbia make numerous changes to its academic policies—including the demand that, within one week, it "provide a full plan" to place an entire "department under academic receivership for a minimum of five years"—as "a precondition for formal negotiations regarding Columbia University's continued financial relationship with the United States government."